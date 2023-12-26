4Thought Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,634. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

