4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,671,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,794,240. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $75.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.