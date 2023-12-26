4Thought Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 545,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

