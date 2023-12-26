5,400 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,441. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

