750 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ferrari by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares during the period.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.36.

RACE traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.52. The stock had a trading volume of 97,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,356. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $210.04 and a 12 month high of $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

