75,209 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 comprises about 1.0% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $1,016,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $25.63.

