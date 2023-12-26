802 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

