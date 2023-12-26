A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.06

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.06 and last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 125284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

