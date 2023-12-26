AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $81.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.25.

Get AAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIR

AAR Stock Down 10.2 %

NYSE:AIR opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. AAR’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $242,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $242,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAR

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AAR during the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AAR by 56.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.