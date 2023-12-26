Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Trading Up 5.7%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 3,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 23,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,762.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

