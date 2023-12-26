ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.82

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 88680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get ABB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBNY

ABB Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). ABB had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBNY. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.