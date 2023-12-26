Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.08

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.08 and last traded at $93.36, with a volume of 103780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,917,000 after buying an additional 679,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

