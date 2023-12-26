ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen Sells 6,341 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rene Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ABM Industries alerts:

On Friday, October 13th, Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

ABM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. 377,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.