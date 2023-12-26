Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2103 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

