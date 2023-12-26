Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.73. The stock had a trading volume of 259,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $354.90. The firm has a market cap of $220.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.