ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 5.7%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 162,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 870,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,436,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,436,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,250 shares of company stock worth $2,081,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ACM Research by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in ACM Research by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

