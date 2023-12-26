Adam Selipsky Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60.

On Friday, November 3rd, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.41. 25,022,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,168,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

