Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 4.6% Higher

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. 190,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 630,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,816,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

