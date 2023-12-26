Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Sells 32,000 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ADBE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $598.26. 1,594,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.15. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
