Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Sells 32,000 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $598.26. 1,594,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.15. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

