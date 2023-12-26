Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $598.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,474. The firm has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $586.14 and a 200-day moving average of $542.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

