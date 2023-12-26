Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $598.41. 379,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

