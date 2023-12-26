Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.93

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

Adtran Networks Company Profile

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

