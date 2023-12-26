Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.26. 16,047,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,522,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $143.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

