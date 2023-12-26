Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,286,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,565,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $226.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

