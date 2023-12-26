Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 6.5%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 22,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 85,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 10.4 %

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $639.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,990 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,542.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 2,103 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $41,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,990 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,542.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $639,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.