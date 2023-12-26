AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:MITT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 41,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $129.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MITT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

