Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.09

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
Agile Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.
About Agile Group
Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.