Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.32. 186,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 488,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $54,017.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

