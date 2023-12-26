AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on January 16th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGNCO stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

