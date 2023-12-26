Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Sells $128,617.44 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.02. 35,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,799. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.44 and a 52 week high of $214.44.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.64 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,558,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,345,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

