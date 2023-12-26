Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.82

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.82 and last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 123515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

