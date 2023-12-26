Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Boosted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises approximately 3.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.89% of Alaska Air Group worth $42,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,279,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,530. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.