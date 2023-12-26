Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for 3.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.97. 661,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.45. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

