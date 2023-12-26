Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.29

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 9969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Barclays started coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

