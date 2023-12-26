Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $1.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.74. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 50,106.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180,382 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

