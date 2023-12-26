Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.01

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 70641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
