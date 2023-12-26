Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $37,500.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alphatec Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,420. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 276.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 48.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,336,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 767,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $10,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

