Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) PT Raised to $32.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $137,784.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,140. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 61,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Further Reading

