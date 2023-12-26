Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $19.88. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 17,083 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALPN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Immune Sciences

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $711,211.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $1,458,140. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Articles

