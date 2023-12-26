Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,764,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1 %

KVUE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,841,949. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.