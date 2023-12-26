Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 2.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $30,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE QSR traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 219,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,216 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.