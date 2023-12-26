Alta Capital Management LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $278.19. 49,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.21 and a 12-month high of $281.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

