Alta Capital Management LLC Has $29.23 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,333 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 2.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $29,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 781,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.70. 174,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $164.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

