Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.78. The stock had a trading volume of 313,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.79. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

