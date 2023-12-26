Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 713,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

