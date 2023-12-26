Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $17.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,571.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,449.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,324.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

