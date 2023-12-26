Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.11. 352,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.54. The company has a market capitalization of $396.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

