Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 294.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,105,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Infosys by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.0% in the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 7,734,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,961,000 after purchasing an additional 440,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Down 1.8 %

INFY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

