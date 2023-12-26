Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 3%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 457,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,090,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 33.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,604 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 163.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

