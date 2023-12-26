Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

